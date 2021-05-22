Outdoor hot spots prepare for summer business, first weekend under new mask guidance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Six Flags Darien Lake is back open. Fully vaccinated people are not required to wear a mask, the park will go by the honor system.

Reporters asked the park's President Mark King if he's concerned unvaccinated people won't wear a mask.

“I'd have to be concerned about that, but we are still social distancing at six feet, everything, but the mask remains in play,” King said.

Precautions include sanitizing rides, temperature checks, and social distancing.

“Our parks that were open last year implemented this technology, and we’re using it at all of our parks nationwide,” said Director of Administration and Safety Chris Kearsing.

The Buffalo waterfront is also gearing up for a busy summer.

Buffalo CycleBoats said it's back to full capacity this summer, 16 people to a boat instead of ten like last year. Owner Brandon Bova said this season has been busier than pre-pandemic seasons.

“Our tours have been booking quite rapidly," Bova said. "Ever since NYS guidance got released this week we saw an extreme influx in tours being booked, we expect our weekends to be sold out the entire summer at the rate this is going.”

Bova said last season was hard due to capacity restrictions. The business switched to private 2-hour boat tours due to the pandemic, and will stick with the tours this summer.

Masks are not required, Bova said they are using the honor system.

Both Darien Lake and Buffalo CycleBoats require reservations.