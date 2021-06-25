Outdated licenses now a fineable offense once again, local DMV's ready for the increased traffic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the last 15 months, anyone in New York State with an expired license did not have to renew it. That was due to an executive order that ended on Thursday. This set the stage for a spike in renewals.

"We can handle the influx," Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns said, "we've been preparing for this and our appointment system is really proactive."

Kearns says his office is prepared, thanks to the success of the online appointment DMV booking system. The system allows for thousands of appointments a day, meaning no one can say the wait times is why they didn't extend the license.

"No excuses anymore," Kearns said, "and law enforcement is going to pull you over and give you a ticket."

Niagara County says it too is ready for a flood of people renewing licenses.

There are three auto bureaus in Niagara County, five in Erie County.

"Usually you can get an appointment in a weeks time frame," Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemsk said, "but I looked and you could have scheduled an appointment for today on Tuesday."

That delay is shortening by the day according to the County Clerk. He says that all of the county has been notified that license expirations are no longer tolerated.

"The courts have been notified by the department of motor vehicle along with law enforcement so they are aware that the executive order has been rescinded," Jastrzemsk said.

According to State Police, if you are pulled over and your license is outdated, it is considered driving without a license and you could be fined.

To make a reservation for any Erie County DMV, visit their website here, or call (716) 858-8864.

For the Niagara County DMV, reservations can be made at the link here, or at 1-800-698-2931.