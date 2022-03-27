Out of this world experience at Buffalo State Planetarium

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a local celebration of the largest and most complex space telescope ever built.

Buffalo State's Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium hosted a free open house Sunday afternoon.

The goal was to educate people about the new James Webb Space Telescope, as it prepares to start taking images of the cosmos.

This international mission, led by NASA, in partnership with the European and Canadian space agencies launched in December 2021.

The open house was designed with kids in mind, steering them in the direction of careers associated with the exploration of space.

The new Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium debuted to the public in October 2021.

It offers a variety of programming on astronomy and planetary science.