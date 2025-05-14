'Our administration is very concerned': Niagara Falls looking to boost tourism

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino addressed the Niagara Falls Hotel and Motel Association on Wednesday, voicing concern over a decrease in tourism.

"Our administration is very concerned," Mayor Restaino said.

Mayor Restaino said the decline of at least 20% is driven largely by international tensions and shifting political climates. He proposed cutting the local occupancy tax by 50% this summer to ease the financial strain on tourists.

wkbw

Restaino added that the reduced tax will be temporary and designed not to disrupt essential services.

"We don't have control over a lot, but that's a local tax we can control," Restaino said. "In an economy like this, the ability to even save a few hundred dollars on a weekend stay for a family, that's helpful."

wkbw

Families from the United States are still making the trip, including Betty Gladen and her two daughters. She shared her appreciation for discovering destinations closer to home.

"Every place we've been has something different," Gladen said. "There's so much in our own country to see. Small towns, attractions, places we forget about."

Mayor Restaino said that while there's some uncertainty surrounding travel, there are exciting plans ahead for Niagara Falls that visitors will want to be part of.