Our 716: St. Patrick's Day at the Buffalo Irish Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 7 News team headed to the Buffalo Irish Center on St. Patrick's Day as we kicked off this year's coverage of Our 716.

The goal of Our 716 is to get out into different parts of Western New York so that we can hear directly from you about what's going on where you live. You can share your concerns and the stories that matter to you in your communities.

The Irish Center means so much to so many people in the South Buffalo community and it has been a cultural institution for more than 50 years. We knew that it would be a gathering place on St. Patrick's Day where we could listen to your voice.

We heard from so many of you, and we also spoke with Tim Flanagan, chair of the board at the Buffalo Irish Center, who described the history behind the Irish Center and the capital campaign that will start this summer. The goal is to raise $5 million for upgrades to ensure the Irish Center is there for years to come.

You can watch highlights from our time at the Irish Center as well as our chat with Tim below.