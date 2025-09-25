ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're a fan of fall and Oktoberfest in Western New York, the Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce has an event for you this weekend.

The Chamber of Commerce is set to host Oktoberfest at the historic Orchard Park Train Depot on Saturday, September 27, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Don Lorentz, the executive director of the chamber of commerce, said Oktoberfest is returning to the train depot for the first time since it had to be canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It feels like you're in Germany and you're actually celebrating a German fest," Lorentz said.

Our 716: Oktoberfest returns to the historic Orchard Park Train Depot

There will be music by The Frankfurters, seasonal favorite Oktoberfest beers from First Line Brewing and Wayland Brewing Company, a German-themed dinner by St. Mark's Episcopal Church and more.

You can find more information on the Chamber of Commerce website here.