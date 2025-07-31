Our 716: Everything you need to know about the Eden Corn Festival

EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Our 716 takes us to Eden, where the Eden Corn Festival kicked off on Thursday and continues through the weekend. If you're thinking of going, here's what you need to know!

Held on the American Legion Post 880 grounds on Legion Drive in Eden, the festival runs Friday until 10 p.m., Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. Admission is free and nearby parking is available for a small fee.

There is a midway with amusement rides, games, and food stands that are open all four days of the event. A craft show that has, on average, 100 to 120 booths for people to visit and enjoy. 10 to 15 businesses participate in a three-day Trade Fair and there is the Eden Agricultural and Community Showcase, which is a venue to promote what Eden is all about.

The festival is a major source of fundraising and income for several organizations.

You can find more information, including a schedule of events, on the festival website here.