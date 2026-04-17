AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 7 News team headed to Bar 1818 inside the Whole Foods in Amherst earlier this week to continue coverage of Our 716.

The goal of Our 716 is to get out into different parts of Western New York so that we can hear directly from you about what's going on where you live. You can share your concerns and the stories that matter to you in your communities.

7 News Northtown's reporter, Taylor Anthony, spent the evening at Bar 1818 and connected with the community and heard the stories that matter most to you.

She met a couple from Long Island who just moved here about a year ago, and they love how bike-friendly this area is.

She also met a student from the University at Buffalo who wants to see more reliable public transportation in the area.

Our 716: Connecting with the community at Bar 1818 at Whole Foods in Amherst

There are so many more stories to be heard and to be told, so we encourage you to either come out to our next Our 716 or get in contact with us so we know what's important to you.

7 News is where you are, out in the communities that we serve.