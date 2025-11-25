Our 716: Giving for Good, highlighting the efforts of Gigi's Playhouse, FeedMore WNY and WNYHeroes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Our 716: Giving for Good will air on December 2 at 5:30 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. on 7 ABC.

The special will highlight Gigi's Playhouse, FeedMore WNY and WNYHeroes and their efforts to raise funds across Western New York.

GiGi's Playhouse

Located on Kenmore Avenue, GiGi’s Playhouse is a Down syndrome achievement center that offers free educational, therapeutic and career development programs to help individuals of all ages with Down syndrome thrive. From early learning programs to job training and fitness classes, GiGi’s empowers its participants to reach their full potential. Its vision is "To see a world where individuals with Down syndrome are accepted and embraced in their families, schools, and communities." To learn more about GiGi's, including how you can donate and volunteer, you can click here.

WATCH: GiGi's Playhouse is a place where everyone with Down syndrome can thrive

Buffalo Strong: GiGi's Playhouse is a place where everyone with Down syndrome can thrive

FeedMore WNY

FeedMore WNY provides services in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties with the mission of offering "dignity, hope and a brighter future by providing nutritious food, friendship and skills training to our Western New York neighbors." FeedMore offers several programs and services, including: home-delivered meals, meals express, animeals, food farmacy, farm market, nutrition education and RISE workforce training. To learn more about FeedMore, including how you can donate and volunteer, you can click here.

WATCH: How FeedMore WNY donations turn into food for people in need

'Up to 6,000 meals each day': How FeedMore WNY donations turn into food for people in need

WNYHeroes

WNYHeroes provides support and essential resources for thousands of Western New York veterans and their families. Its vision is to "create a centralized resource to meet the needs of veterans and their families through collaborations with partnering community organizations." WNYHeroes offers several grants and programs, including: Heroes Bridge, Pawsitive for Heroes, the William E. Kramp Scholarship, Adopt-A-Hero, Operation Backpack, Little Heroes and Operation B.O.O.T.S. To learn more about WNYHeroes, including how you can donate and volunteer, you can click here.

WATCH: WNYHeroes co-founder recalls responding to Ground Zero on September 11