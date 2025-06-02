Our 716: Delavan-Grider Farmers Market returns to East Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An important resource for the east side of Buffalo has returned this summer.

The Delavan-Grider Farmers Market kicked off a new season on Thursday, May 29.

The weekly market is now in its fourth year and it helps address food insecurity by offering fresh fruits and vegetables to neighborhoods that many consider to be a "food desert."

WATCH: Good Morning Buffalo's Ed Drantch speaks with community leaders about the return of the Delavan-Grider Farmers Market. Delavan-Grider Farmers Market returns

The market will take place weekly each Thursday at the Delavan-Grider Community Center from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. through the fall. If it rains, the event will be moved indoors to the facility's gymnasium.

KeyBank is partnering with Buffalo GoGreen and the Providence Farm Collective to help make it all happen.

