Other Half Brewing Company opens beer garden at Seneca One

Lilia Wood
Posted at 4:20 PM, Jun 05, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A popular Brooklyn-based brewing company which recently expanded to Buffalo, opened up its beer garden on Saturday at Seneca One tower.

Dozens of Western New Yorkers gathered to enjoy drinks and food at Buffalo's tallest building.

"We like to collaborate with food, alcohol, beer; anything that is up and coming, we want to be a part of it," said Andrea Campbell of Other Half Brewing Company. "We love to change it up. We love new things, so we really want to jump on board and have things happening."

