Oswego Co. Sheriff's Office identify body that went over Niagara Falls in 1990

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Oswego County Sheriff's Office has identified the remains of a man who was believed to have gone over Niagara Falls more than three decades ago.

The man has been identified as Vincent C. Stack of Buffalo. On or around December 4, 1990, Stack went missing in Niagara Falls State Park.

In April 1992, the sheriff's office discovered decomposed, mostly skeletal remains on the Lake Ontario shoreline. The Medical Examiner's Office determined the individual had died six months to five years prior. In February 2024, the sheriff's office, in collaboration with the Niagara Regional Police Service in Ontario, obtained a new DNA sample from the remains and found it was a familial match to DNA collected from Stack's family members.

Investigators believe Stack went over Niagara Falls and his remains traveled approximately 15 miles to the mouth of the river, and then over 130 miles across Lake Ontario before being discovered just outside the City of Oswego.

The Oswego County Sheriff's Office is investigating a similar unidentified remains case from 1983.