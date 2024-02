LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a fatal accident at Barry Steel Fabrication in Lockport.

The accident happened Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. on Simonds Street.

According to OSHA, a male employee was killed in an apparent industrial accident at Barry Steel Fabrication.

The accident was not witnessed or captured on surveillance. This is an ongoing investigation.