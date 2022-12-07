Ornaments on sale to benefit Niagara Falls Fire Department toy fund

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls Fire Department is hosting its 94th annual Christmas fundraiser to provide toys to children in need.

In an effort to help the NFFD reach their $90,000 goal, Destination Niagara USA is selling Niagara Falls USA themed ornaments with 100% of the proceeds supporting the toy fund.

Now through December 18, the ornaments will be on sale for $11.99 at the Niagara Falls USA Official Visitor Center or online here.

The Niagara Falls USA Official Visitor Center is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and located at 10 Rainbow Boulevard in Niagara Falls.