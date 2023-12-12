Orleans County woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend multiple times

TOWN OF BARRE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Orleans County Sheriff's Office announced that 57-year-old Nathalie Ann Smith was taken into custody and charged with assault with intent to cause serious physical injury with a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use.

Deputies responded to reports of a violent domestic incident involving a knife on Oak Orchard Road in the Town of Barre around 8 a.m. on Monday. Smith is accused of stabbing her boyfriend multiple times.

The sheriff's office said they were both transported to area hospitals to be treated. The victim was described as stable at Strong Hospital. Smith was taken into custody after she was evaluated and was arraigned in Orleans County CAP Court Monday evening. She was remanded to the custody of the sheriff with bail set at $100,000 and an order of protection was issued for the victim.