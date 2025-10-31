Orleans County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly crash involving a motorcycle

TOWN OF ALBION, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Orleans County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in the Town of Albion.

The crash occurred on Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of West County House Road and State Route 98.

According to the sheriff's office, a vehicle was traveling north on Route 98 when a motorcycle traveling west on East County House Road failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with the vehicle. Both the vehicle and the motorcycle left the roadway and came to a rest on the lawn of a residence.

The sheriff's office said the motorcyclist, identified as 78-year-old Paul Fulcomer of Albion, was ejected during the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Orleans County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.