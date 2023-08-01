Orleans County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly crash in the Town of Murray

TOWN OF MURRAY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Orleans County Sheriff's Office announced it is investigating a deadly crash in the Town of Murray.

The crash occurred around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of State Route 104 and County Line Road.

The sheriff's office said a vehicle traveling south on County Line Road failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by another vehicle traveling west on State Route 104.

32-year-old Samuel Mattison of Brockport has been identified as the driver that failed to stop at the stop sign. Mattison was pronounced dead at the scene by the Orleans County Coroner.

There were three people in the other vehicle, they were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The sheriff's office said its preliminary investigation shows speed was a contributing factor.