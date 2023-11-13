Orleans County man killed in one-vehicle crash on East Barre Road

TOWN OF BARRE, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Orleans County on Sunday.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. on East Barre Road in the Town of Barre. Police said 32-year-old Joshua S. Watkins of Albion was traveling west and exited the road into a field, his vehicle overturned multiple times and he was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Watkins was the only occupant in the vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

An autopsy will be completed at Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office.