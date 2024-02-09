Orleans County man killed in crash involving vehicle and dirt bike in Town of Barre

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating a deadly crash involving a vehicle and dirt bike in the Town of Barre.

Police said 19-year-old Noah L. Magee of Brockport was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident and other vehicle and traffic infractions.

According to police, just after 4 p.m. on Thursday troopers out responded to McNamar Road for a crash involving a vehicle and a dirt bike. Magee was allegedly operating a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado east on the north shoulder of McNamar Road, which is the wrong lane of travel. Magee allegedly struck a dirt bike that was traveling west on the north shoulder head-on. Magee allegedly continued east and left the scene.

Police said 24-year-old Roger A. Kingdollar of Holley was operating the dirt bike and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Magee allegedly returned to the scene without the Chevrolet Silverado and was detained by troopers. Magee was arrested on the recommendation from the Orleans County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.