Orleans County man dies after getting trapped under overturned tractor

TOWN OF GAINES, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Orleans County Sheriff's Office reports a 72-year-old man has died after being trapped under and overturned tractor.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday on Ridge Road in the Town of Gaines.

The victim, George Manning, was found deceased when deputies arrived to the scene.

The sheriff's office says Manning's son asked for neighbors to call 911, then attempted to rescue his father by lifting the tractor enough to pull Manning out from underneath.

Investigators say Manning was attempting to pull a tree out when the tractor flipped over.