Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Orleans County man arrested for possessing child pornography and unregistered pistols

Handcuffs
WKBW
Handcuffs
Posted at 1:56 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 13:56:02-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Orleans County man has been arrested by the New York State police for allegedly possessing child pornography and unregistered pistols.

Police said in April 2022 information was received about a possible case involving child pornography. Following an investigation, 61-year-old Darren D. Wilson of Lyndonville was allegedly in possession of child pornography and multiple unregistered pistols.

Wilson was arrested Monday on 10 counts of possessing a sexual performance of a child and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said he was turned over to the Orleans County Jail pending arraigment.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MEMORIAL-GROWING.jpeg

Remembering the victims: 10 lives lost in Buffalo mass shooting