Orleans County man arrested for possessing child pornography and unregistered pistols

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Orleans County man has been arrested by the New York State police for allegedly possessing child pornography and unregistered pistols.

Police said in April 2022 information was received about a possible case involving child pornography. Following an investigation, 61-year-old Darren D. Wilson of Lyndonville was allegedly in possession of child pornography and multiple unregistered pistols.

Wilson was arrested Monday on 10 counts of possessing a sexual performance of a child and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said he was turned over to the Orleans County Jail pending arraigment.