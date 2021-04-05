Orleans County law enforcement investigating robbery cases in Villages of Albion and Medina

ALBION, N.Y. (WKBW) — Law enforcement in Orleans County are investigating two robberies Monday.

Officials say an early morning robbery occurred at the Crosby's Store on North Main Street in Albion. The suspect brandished a weapon and demanded cash, then fled on foot and got in a vehicle and left the area.

Around 10:30 a.m. in Medina police say a suspect entered the Family Dollar on Maple Ridge Road and displayed what was reportedly a handgun. The suspect fled with cash in a small black vehicle with out of state license plates.

Medina Police, Albion Police, the New York State Police and the Orleans County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area to search for the suspect vehicle. It was located traveling eastbound on State Route 104 in the Town of Ridgeway.

Officials say an attempt to stop the vehicle was unsuccessful. The vehicle sped away, traveling through several towns at a high rate of speed at times through lawns and ditches.

According to police, at one point the vehicle intentionally drove at a deputy blocking the roadway with a marked patrol car. Shots were fired into the suspect vehicle and the deputy jumped out of the way to avoid being struck.

The vehicle came to a stop on Stillwater Road in the Town of Carlton after it lost a wheel.

A male and a female suspect were taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

Officials say it is believed the suspect(s) are linked to multiple robbery/grand larceny cases in Monroe and Orleans Counties.