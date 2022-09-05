Orleans County in danger of losing life saving services

ALBION N.Y. (WKBW) — Communities in Orleans County are in danger of losing life saving services. Central Orleans Volunteer Ambulance or COVA is struggling to make ends meet and keep their doors opened.

Aaron Mackenzie is a paramedic for COVA and he said this job means a great deal to him.

"I take this job very personally. It's amazing to be able to go out and help people everyday; see people who in their worst time need help and they look to you," Mackenzie said.

President of the Board of Directors, Jennifer Stillwell, said COVA is financially struggling. The organization is not a government funded and operates off of donations and insurance money.

"I always thought ambulance, fire and police would always be there," Stillwell said. "And to know there's a very good chance that's not going to be the case is scary."

The Chief Operating Officer Laurie Schwab and Stillwell share a lack of sleep behind this situation. Schwab say this situation has been very hard.

"I have a lot of weight on my shoulders," Schwab said.

She shares the average response time for COVA is 10 minutes. But with the possibility of closing, she said the organization fears that lives are at risk. Schwab listed the police and fire stations receive funding leaving COVA feeling left out.

"We had to go into the house and get the patients and transport the patents to the hospital. We were the direct contact with all of it and we got nothing," Schwab said.

Supply costs and bills have increased for COVA, yet money flow has decreased. Lives are on the line Stillwell said as this organization serves Barre Center, Albion, Gaines and Carlton.

"It's been a real struggle financially to have all those increases with our payments decreasing," Schwab said.

Stillwell predicts a matter of weeks before the organization shuts its doors. Her and her staff are calling on the community and local legislators for financial help.

Mackenzie said if this community loses COVA it will be extremely depressing.

"When you call 9-1-1 you expect an ambulance to be at your house," Mackenzie said.

For more information on COVA please click this link.