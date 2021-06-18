Organizers of Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront Air Show give us a glimpse of the show

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Blue Angels have been soaring through our skies this week, giving us taste of what the Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront air show will look and sound like.

The sold out air show is coming to the outer harbor this weekend – both Saturday and Sunday.

Organizers treated us to a high-flying, high-speed dress rehearsal. Air Show Director Ben Canetti said this year they had a short amount of time to pull this off.

"It was quite the feat to do his in 60 days. Typically when we plan airshows we start two years in advance, and there's a lot of planning," he said.

If you’re planning to watch the air show, Canetti said to make sure to bring ear protection - especially for the kids.

The Skyway will be open, but the exit to the Outer Harbor will be closed. Fuhrmann Boulevard will also be closed, from Ohio Street north.

"Our main event check point will be at the corner of Ohio and Fuhrmann Boulevard, and at that point your car will b checked for a ticket," said Lauren Moloney with the Buffalo Waterfront Management Group.

If you're on a boat or kyaking, you are encouraged to watch the show and explore the water, as long as you follow the Coast Guard boats that will be directing traffic.

Bikers will be redirected at Ohio Street.

For some, seeing the air show gives them a chance to walk down memory lane.

"Seeing the airplanes reminds me of my dad who was a pilot in WWII in the army Air Corps," said Carol Schmidt from Amherst. "And it just brings back memories of flying with him when we were younger."

Parking lots open tomorrow and Sunday at 8 a.m. for the 5,000 expected guests.