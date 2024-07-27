Organizers hosted a Community empowerment toy gun exchange on Jefferson Avenue  

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Back to Basics Ministries and Buffalo Fathers hosted a toy gun exchange Friday night as a way to combat gun violence in the City of Buffalo.

Every child or teen who turned in a toy gun received a nonviolent toy in return.

7-year-old Noah Jones is one of many kids who came to Jefferson Avenue.

“Now, I have a basketball and I'm happy,” he says.

His mother told 7 News reporter Yoselin Person this was a big step for him.

“They all were his favorite. He didn’t really want to give it away in the beginning,” the mother says. “But when he realized the big influence it’ll have in giving it back, other toys were an option.”

Noah's sister, 10-year-old Nylah Jones, says she’s proud of her brother’s courage.

She'd like to see more events like this happen in her community.

“The more that is not happening the more that it won’t keep happening because I don't want my brother to grow up and start shooting,” she says. “That's not what I want. I want my brother to grow up and be a good man. a man that’s going to care for his kids when he gets kids.”

Organizers say they’re happy to see more kids like Noah being part of the movement.

“Noah was really reluctant about turning in his toy gun. He really didn't want to do it and a lot of our kids don’t want to do it because they feel a sense of power holding a gun,” Lenny Lane, president of Buffalo Fathers says. “We got to take out of gun violence so we have to desensitize them.”

