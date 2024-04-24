Organizers announce 2024 Borderland Festival lineup highlighted by The Black Crowes

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The lineup for this year's Borderland Festival at Knox Farm State Park has been released.

The 6th annual Borderland Festival will include three days of performances starting September 13 and continuing through September 15.

Guests will be able to take in the scenery while browsing local artisan shops and munching on some Western New York grub.

Some of this year's headliners include The Black Crowes, Caamp, Marcus King, Corey Wong and Dark Star Orchestra.

The full lineup is available below.

You can find more information on when and how to buy tickets by visiting the Borderland website.