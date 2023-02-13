Ordering up a special anniversary for TGI Fridays employee

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a heartwarming anniversary to talk about here in Western New York.

Bonnie Cappellano has been working at TGI Fridays since the Boulevard Mall location opened 44 years ago.

So Sunday, many of her customers showed up at work to wish her a happy anniversary.

She is the longest serving front end employee the company has anywhere on earth, and her best friend and co-worker, Dawn Currier, has been there by her side for 37 of those 44 years

Bonnie even had her uniform retired, and is on display at the TGI Fridays Hall of Fame in Dallas.