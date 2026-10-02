Orchard Park's tentative 2027 budget calls for 8% increase in total tax levies

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Orchard Park is proposing to collect about $1.6 million more through its total tax levies next year, but what that means for individual homeowners is not yet clear.

The town's tentative 2027 budget calls for $21.7 million in total tax levies, compared with about $20.1 million in the 2026 adopted budget.

That's an increase of $1.61 million, or 8%, according to the budget documents.

The increase does not mean every homeowner's property tax bill will rise by 8%.

Town Supervisor Joe Liberti said the amount an individual property owner pays depends on factors including the property's assessed value, applicable exemptions and which districts or services apply to the property.

Town seeks flexibility on tax cap

The budget discussion comes as the Town Board considers the state's property tax levy limit.

At a Sept. 16 Town Board meeting, the town held a public hearing on a proposed local law concerning an override of the tax levy limit established under General Municipal Law Section 3-C.

Liberti said the purpose of the law is to preserve the board's ability to exceed the allowable levy growth if the town's costs grow beyond what the state limit allows.

He said the town is not necessarily planning to exceed the cap. Rather, the law gives the board flexibility while the 2027 budget is finalized.

The town's final budget and tax cap calculation will determine whether the town actually uses that authority.

What's driving the increase?

Liberti said the town wants to preserve the option to exceed the state's tax levy limit if expenses grow beyond the amount the town is allowed to raise.

He pointed to costs including public safety, highway maintenance, snow and ice control, employee benefits, health insurance, retirement contributions, insurance, utilities, contractual obligations, debt service and capital needs.

Liberti said approving the local law does not mean the town has decided to exceed the tax cap. The final budget and tax cap calculation will determine whether the town ultimately uses the authority.

What will homeowners pay?

That number has not been finalized.

Liberti told 7 News the current estimated impact is about $50 for a homeowner, but the town has not provided a specific calculation establishing whether that represents an average homeowner or a particular property value.

Because individual tax bills vary, the $50 figure should be viewed as an estimate rather than a final increase for every Orchard Park homeowner.

The tentative budget remains subject to review before final adoption.

The town also confirmed that the proposed tax levy override law contains a clerical error. The document refers to the fiscal year beginning Jan. 1, 2026, but Liberti said it was intended to refer to the 2027 fiscal year.