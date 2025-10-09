Orchard Park woman in critical condition after allegedly driving and crashing e-scooter while drunk

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Orchard Park Police say a woman is in critical condition and facing charges after driving an electric scooter while drunk and causing a crash on Wednesday night.

Police say they began receiving calls shortly before 9:30 p.m. for a crash involving an SUV and an e-scooter at the intersection of South Buffalo Street and Armor Duells Road in the Village of Orchard Park.

The operator of the e-scooter, a 45-year-old woman from Orchard Park, was found unconscious and unresponsive at the scene, according to police. She was then taken to ECMC for treatment and is now listed in critical condition.

Investigators believe the SUV was traveling southbound on South Buffalo Street and was driving through the intersection with a steady green light when the woman on her e-scooter, traveling east on Armor Duells Road, drove through the intersection and was hit by the SUV.

The operator of the e-scooter was arrested and charged with Operating an Electric Scooter While Intoxicated, Failure to Stop at Steady Red Signal and Operation of E-Scooter with No/Improper Manufacturing Label.

Authorities say the driver of the SUV and other witnesses are fully cooperating with the investigation.