Orchard Park Town Police Department searching for missing vulnerable adult

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Orchard Park Town Police Department is searching for a missing vulnerable adult.

Police say 77-year-old Paul Shultz was last seen November 25 on Ellicott Road in Orchard Park.

According to police, Shultz is a vulnerable adult with dementia and may need medical attention.

Shultz is described as 5'10" and 175 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

Police say Shultz could be driving a 2014 Jeep Wrangler with New York registration ETV-8745.

Anyone with information is asked to call (716) 662-6444 or 911 immediately.