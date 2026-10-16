Orchard Park revisits zoning rules around Bills stadium as town eyes taller buildings

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Orchard Park is considering new zoning rules that could allow taller buildings and make hotel development more feasible near the Buffalo Bills' new stadium, but concerns from residents have delayed a decision on the proposal.

The Town Board is weighing a proposed Gateway Mixed-Use Zone, or GMU, that would allow buildings up to 60 feet tall in certain areas and encourage a mix of commercial, residential, dining, service and entertainment uses.

The proposal is part of the town's broader effort to attract development around Highmark Stadium, including hotels, restaurants and retail businesses.

Town Supervisor Joe Liberti said the goal is to create a destination where visitors can do more than attend a Bills game while protecting the residential neighborhoods surrounding the stadium.

"Orchard Park is open for business," Liberti said. "We want a well-planned development near the stadium, so we want stuff like restaurants, hotels, retail, but also we want to protect the residential neighborhoods that make Orchard Park home."

What would change under the proposal?

The proposed GMU district would cover additional properties along key corridors near the stadium, including parts of Abbott Road, Big Tree Road and Southwestern Boulevard.

The proposed rules would allow buildings up to 60 feet tall in certain areas, or roughly five stories. Town officials have identified hotel development as one potential benefit of the changes.

The town has already approved a separate set of zoning rules for the area immediately surrounding the stadium.

In December 2025, the Town Board approved the first phase of its stadium area rezoning plan, known as the Stadium Mixed-Use Zone, or SMU.

That district covers land within 1,000 feet of the stadium and generally limits buildings to 35 feet, or about two and a half stories.

The new GMU proposal would extend the town's mixed-use development strategy to additional areas. The town is also proposing amendments to rules governing permitted uses in the existing SMU district.

Residents raise concerns over building heights

The proposal drew significant opposition during a public hearing Oct. 7.

People spoke to the Town Board, with a majority voicing concerns about the proposed zoning changes.

Residents raised concerns about building heights, traffic, the impact on nearby homes and changes to the character of the community.

The Town Board tabled the vote on the GMU proposal after hearing public comments.

Liberti said the board is taking residents' concerns seriously, particularly those involving building heights and neighborhood character.

"Those comments the board is really taking seriously, so that's why we tabled the vote," Liberti said.

What's next?

Liberti said the town is nearing the end of a process that has been underway for about two years.

The GMU proposal still needs Town Board approval.

Liberti said a vote could happen as early as November, though the timing depends on the board's next steps.

If approved, the new zoning rules would establish a broader framework for future development.

For now, the town faces the challenge of encouraging new investment around the stadium while addressing residents' concerns about how that development could affect their neighborhoods.