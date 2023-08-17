Orchard Park residents speak on string of car break-ins

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Neighbors living between Ponderosa Court and Knoche Way are fed up with car break-ins.

Jessica Colburn is a Orchard Park resident that tells 7 News she felt violated after someone broke into her car.

“It’s not a nice feeling when your children are like why’s everything is on the seat? You’re like I don’t know I guess someone was here in the night,” she says.

She and many others living in Orchard Park have had enough with these criminal acts.

“It’s not nice. You feel very violated when you come out and your glovebox and your console are gone through,” Colburn expresses.

Orchard Park Police tell 7 News they’re working to track down whoever is responsible.

Police say in the past they’ve recovered a stolen car from the City of Buffalo.

So they believe the thieves are not from Orchard Park.

“So the belief is that individuals are coming to Orchard Park entering vehicles and then taking them back to the city,” Chief of Police Patrick Fitzgerald says.

Police advises people in the area to lock up their cars.

"Don't’ leave valuables inside. Certainly do not leave the keys inside the vehicle. In the vehicle turn on outside lights. Pay attention to your surroundings,” the chief of police say.

Police have also been receiving calls about people trying to solicit services like window washing as a way to check homes that they can steal from.

“We know that this is one way that individuals with poor intentions are looking around," police say. "And trying to identify what are some of the soft targets we have in our community.”

Orchard Park Police says if someone tries to solicit at your home, to get their card then report them to police.

