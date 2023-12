ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Orchard Park police are investigating a serious assault that took place just outside Highmark Stadium after the Buffalo Bills game on Sunday.

Police say the attack happened near 3892 Abbott Road at about 7 p.m. when many people were walking back to their vehicles following the game.

According to police, the assault left the victim with broken bones.

Anyone with information is asked to call (716) 662-6444 or email mcgrawm@orchardparkny.org.