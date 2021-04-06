Watch
Orchard Park police investigate deadly crash on Southwestern Boulevard

Posted at 12:06 PM, Apr 06, 2021
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Orchard Park police are investigating a deadly crash on Southwestern Boulevard.

Police say around 1:45 p.m. Monday a vehicle traveling eastbound on Southwestern Boulevard failed to yield the right of way while turning left into a local business. The vehicle was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound.

Both drivers were transported to ECMC for serious injuries, police say the driver of the eastbound vehicle has died.

The crash remains under investigation. Police say the names of those involved will not be released pending notification of family members.

