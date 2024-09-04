Orchard Park police identify officers involved in deadly shooting

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Orchard Park Police Department has identified the officers involved in a deadly shooting on Friday night.

A man was shot and killed by police in the area of Hawthorne Drive and Poplar Avenue, after allegedly lunging toward them with a knife.

The officers involved have been identified as Thomas Fowler and Tanner Till. Officer Fowler has five years of experience. Officer Tanner has been with the department for a year.

Orchard Park police provided an update on the shooting over the weekend, which you can watch below. Man shot and killed by Orchard Park Police

7 News learned Tuesday that there won't be any body camera video of the shooting because the Orchard Park Police Department doesn't use body-worn cameras. You can read more here.

The Attorney General's Office is investigating the shooting.