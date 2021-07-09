Watch
Orchard Park Police: at least one person hurt in late-night crash near Highmark Stadium

WKBW
Posted at 2:32 AM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 02:32:19-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police say at least one person was hurt in a crash near Highmark Stadium late Thursday night.

It happened at the intersection of Southwestern Boulevard and Abbott Road just after 10:00 p.m.

The Orchard Park Police Department told 7 Eyewitness News officers were still on the scene investigating the crash at 2:00 a.m. Friday.

American Medical Response says one of its ambulance crews was in the area and transported one person to ECMC from the scene.

It is not clear what caused the crash or how severe the victim's injuries were.

