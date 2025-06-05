Orchard Park police: Accused drunk driver had BAC over five times the legal limit

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Orchard Park man is facing DWI charges after police responded to a crash at a gas station on S. Buffalo Street on Wednesday.

Police said the incident occurred around 6:40 p.m., and when officers arrived, they identified the driver of the striking vehicle and observed signs of intoxication.

According to police, the driver, 43-year-old Christopher Piazza, performed standardized field sobriety tests and was arrested for driving while intoxicated. He was taken into custody and transported to the Orchard Park Police Station. He submitted to a breath test, which police said resulted in a BAC of .44%, which is 5 ½ times the legal limit.

Piazza was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and unsafe turn. Police said that due to the high level of intoxication, Piazza was transported to a hospital for medical evaluation. He will return to Orchard Park Village Court at a later date.