Orchard Park man who was reported missing found dead in Wyoming County pond

JAVA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office says an Orchard Park man who was reported missing was found dead in a pond in Java, Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, 41-year-old Michael Nicholoff was found dead at a pond at the Jellystone Campground in Java around 8:30 a.m.

Nicholoff was previously reported missing.

Officials say he was transported to the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy, and foul play is not suspected.

Crews are continuing to investigate.