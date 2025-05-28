Watch Now
Orchard Park man stole almost $300,000 from elderly family member and little league team

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Orchard Park man is headed to prison for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the retirement account of an elderly family member.

A judge sentenced 56-year-old Bradley Hudak on Tuesday to 1 to 3 years in prison for Grand Larceny.

Hudak, who was the victim's power of attorney, withdrew almost $270,000 from the retirement account and transferred the money to his personal bank accounts.

The defendant also fraudulently obtained $10,000 from the victim that was designated as a pre-paid funeral expense account.

While working as the coach of the former Southtowns Shock team, Hudak also admitted to stealing more than $3,000 from the team's bank account and using that money for his own personal expenses.

Hudak has agreed to pay full restitution of $279,272.92 to the elderly victim.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says, as of Wednesday, he has not paid back any of the stolen money.

