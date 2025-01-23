Orchard Park man sentenced for injuring woman in hit-and-run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Orchard Park man has been sentenced for injuring a woman in a hit-and-run.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 43-year-old Justin A. Wnuk, 43 was sentenced in State Supreme Court to nine months in jail and his driver’s license was revoked.

The incident occurred on July 7, 2024. The DA said Wnuk was driving west on Hunters Ridge Road and hit the 69-year-old woman who was pushing a child in a stroller along the side of the road. She was taken to ECMC to be treated for multiple serious physical injuries, including a head injury and fractures to her knee, hip and spine. The child suffered minor scrapes. Wnuk was located a short time later by police.

Wnuk pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in serious physical injury in November 2024.