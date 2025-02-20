Orchard Park man guilty of sexually abusing two children under the age of 11

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Orchard Park man faces up to 14 years in prison for sexually abusing two children under the age of 11.

30-year-old Edward Tutuska was found guilty of all charges against him Wednesday following a nearly six-day trial.

Between March 1, 2023, and March 15, 2024, Tutuska engaged in multiple acts of sexual conduct with a child under the age of 11 in Orchard Park. On March 16, 2024, Tutuska subjected another child to sexual contact.

The defendant was known to both survivors and temporary orders of protection have been issued.

Tutuska will be sentenced on April 8.