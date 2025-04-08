Orchard Park man gets 13 years in prison for sexually abusing two children

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Orchard Park man is headed to prison for sexually abusing two children.

A judge sentenced Edward Tutuska to 13 years in prison followed by 10 years of post-release supervision. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Tutuska engaged in multiple acts of sexual conduct with a child who was under the age of 11 between March 1, 2023 and March 15, 2024. The defendant and the survivor knew each other.

On March 16, 2024, Tutuska sexually abused another child who was under the age of 11. Tutuska and the survivor in this case also knew each other.

These crimes all occurred in the Town of Orchard Park.

Earlier this year, Tutuska was found guilty of one count of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the Second Degree, one count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.