Orchard Park man facing child pornography charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that an Orchard Park man was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 72-year-old Santos Gonzalez is currently on parole for convictions in March 1981 of attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, burglary, and attempted assault. On April 3, New York State Parole conducted a visit at his home, and child pornography was allegedly found on his cell phone. The phone was turned over to Homeland Security and several self-produced videos depicting minor females in public settings were allegedly recovered. The videos allegedly abruptly cut off when the kids being recorded noticed he was recording them.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said another eight self-produced videos allegedly show Gonzalez sexually abusing a minor female.

The charges carry a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years in prison.