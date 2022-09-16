Orchard Park High School among 2022 National Blue Ribbon recipients

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Orchard Park High School has been recognized once again as a National Blue Ribbon School.

The U.S. Department of Education announced on Friday that Orchard Park High School is one of 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.

The recognition is based on one of two categories using student and subgroup student scores and graduation rates:

Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

Orchard Park High School has been recognized for Exemplary High-Performing Schools for the second time, the first in 2016.