Orchard Park gym owner arraigned on criminal trespassing charges

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Orchard Park gym owner who previously filed lawsuits against New York State COVID-19 restrictions was arraigned on criminal trespassing charges Thursday.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Robert Dinero, 50 of Orchard Park, was arraigned Thursday in Orchard Park on two counts of criminal trespass in the third degree.

According to the district attorney's office, Dinero allegedly knowingly entered and unlawfully remained inside Orchard Park Middle School on December 9, 2021 after he was told by the district that he was prohibited from entering any school building following a violation of the district’s Code of Conduct. He also allegedly knowingly and unlawfully entered Orchard Park High School on December 14.

Dinero is due back in court March 15 for further proceedings and was released on his own recognizance as the charge is non-qualifying for bail. He faces a maximum sentence of three months in jail if convicted of all charge. He was also ordered to stay away from all district buildings except when transporting his children to school.