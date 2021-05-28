Orchard Park girl celebrates 'greatest day,' end of her cancer treatment and her birthday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thursday was a big day for Gia Rodo of Orchard Park as she celebrated the "greatest day," the end of her cancer treatment and her 8th birthday.

Rodo was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (A.L.L) on November 24, 2018. The following Monday she had surgery and began chemotherapy treatment.

The family says over the last two and a half years Rodo's treatment has been conducted in several phases.

The first phase consisted of inpatient treatment at Roswell Park. She was given daily oral steroids, oral chemotherapy, and chemotherapy infusions. The second phase consisted of chemo infusions at home. In the third phase she had six hospital stays between Roswell and Oishei Children's Hospital. In the maintenance phase Rodo underwent seven 16-week cycles started with a chemo infusion, followed by a week of oral steroids and every 12 weeks she would undergo a spinal tap and more intrathecal chemo. The family says during treatment in July 2020 Rodo suffered from a dangerous infection and was hospitalized and monitored around the clock at home for an additional two weeks.

According to the family, Rodo's battle is nearly over. She will be monitored by her doctors and will have labs drawn monthly for the next few years. Her port was removed on May 20, Wednesday was her last day of oral chemotherapy and she rang the bell at Roswell on her 8th birthday Thursday to mark the end of treatment.

After ringing the bell at Roswell, Rodo returned home in a stretch limo and a huge crowd of friends and family were there to welcome her.