Orchard Park Fire Company asking for your help after car, trailer, station damaged

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Orchard Park Fire Company is asking for your help after a car and trailer were damaged behind the station, and rocks were thrown at the station's windows over the weekend.

According to the fire company, a car and trailer behind the station were damaged late on Friday.

On Saturday night, the fire company says someone threw rocks, damaging windows at the station on School Street.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Orchard Park police at (716) 662-6444.