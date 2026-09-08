ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Orchard Park Festival of the Arts is returning this weekend with a new location and a new schedule.

The 64th annual festival is set for Friday, Sept. 11, and Saturday, Sept. 12, at the historic Orchard Park Train Depot.

The festival runs from noon to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Organizers expect more than 200 vendors.

The festival has traditionally been held at the Buffalo Bills' and ECC parking lots. This year, it is moving to the Orchard Park Train Depot and nearby park space.

Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Don Lorentz said the change gives organizers an opportunity to bring the festival closer to the village.

"We've got a beautiful park setting," Lorentz said.

WATCH: Orchard Park Festival of the Arts returns this week with new location, schedule

Orchard Park Festival of the Arts returns this week with new location, schedule

The schedule is also changing. Instead of a traditional Saturday and Sunday event, this year's festival will run Friday and Saturday.

Lorentz said the decision was made in part to avoid potential conflicts with Buffalo Bills home games on Sundays.

But some vendors have raised concerns about the Friday date, particularly because school is in session.

Some vendors say they worry a weekday event could mean fewer customers and lower sales.

Lorentz said organizers heard from vendors who believed Friday could benefit the event because local businesses would be open.

Parking is also different this year. Organizers say nearby church parking lots will be available, with shuttle service planned for Saturday.

The festival will feature arts and crafts vendors, food vendors and a concurrent Health, Fitness & Business Expo.

The festival's organizers say the event has been an Orchard Park tradition since 1961, and a portion of proceeds benefits a community scholarship fund.