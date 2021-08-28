Orchard Park brewery pays tribute to fallen U.S. service members

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A brewery in Orchard Park is paying tribute to the 13 American service members killed in Thursday’s attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan.

First Line Brewing placed 13 glasses of beer on a reserved tabled Friday night and stated the pints would be replaced "throughout the night to ensure that they are fresh and ice cold just how they would want them."

The brewery says they are planning on donating a portion of the weekend's proceeds on behalf of the fallen service members.

