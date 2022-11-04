Orchard Park boy's act of kindness caught on camera

A young boy in Orchard Park wants others to learn from his act of kindness. When 8-year-old Sawyer Mikac went to a house on Halloween he noticed the candy bowl was missing from an empty table and he decided to leave some of his own candy behind.

We asked Mikac what he wants others to learn from him and he told 7 News' Lia Lando, "I want them to be kind like me and make the world a better place."

Sawyer's Mom, Janelle Mikac, says he's always been known for his kind actions. She explains, "he really does have a good heart and he's caring and he's always looking out for his sister and other people his friends." He was looking out for his fellow trick-or-treaters on Halloween and says when he got to the house with no candy, "I wanted other kids to have some, so I gave some of my candy."

Thanks to the Ring camera on that house, his kind action didn't go unnoticed.

Kristin Sieracki, who owns the home, was watching her front door from her phone. She knew someone had stolen the bowl of candy but what happened next supports the claim "kindness always wins."

Kristin explains what she saw when she looked at her phone, "there I see Sawyer's little face in my ring camera. So, he had rang the bell and I saw him backup, and he looked at the table and you could see it, you just witnessed this child have a conscious moral decision with himself, and he realized there was no bowl there and so he backed up. He took candy, three handfuls of candy, and he put it on the table." Kristin agrees we can all learn something from Sawyer.

She also says the bowl was her grandmother's. It has sentimental value, and she hopes whoever took it brings it back.